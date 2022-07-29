Watch: PV Sindhu proudly holds flag aloft as she leads Team India in the CWG 2022 opening ceremony

Sindhu and Manpreet were given the opportunity to be India's flag bearers after Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to an injury

India's flag bearers Manpreet Singh and P. V. Sindhu take part in the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games. Pic/ AFP

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu was given the opportunity of a lifetime along with hockey player Manpreet Singh to be the flag-bearers for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.

In a video posted by Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sindhu, who was all smiles, can be seen boldly leading the 205 member Indian contingent.

Here come our champions!



Har haath mein Tiranga 🇮🇳

Har dil mein Tiranga 🇮🇳



Indian contingent walks out with confidence at #Birmingham2022 #Birmingham #CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 #IndianContingent 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8vLkzBm84w — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 29, 2022

Sindhu and Manpreet were given the opportunity to be India's flag bearers after Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to an injury.

Following the opening ceremony on July 28th, the CWG will kickstart today with multiple events. Make sure to follow mid-day for all the latest updates regarding the same. Be sure to check out the schedule, to find out which of India's athletes are in action on day 1 of the global sporting event.