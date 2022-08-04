CWG 2022: Hima Das qualifies for 200m semifinals

Das was extremely fast in the race as she clocked timings of 23.42 seconds to book her ticket to the semifinal

Hima Das competes to take first place during the women's 200m round 1 athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games. Pic/ AFP

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the semifinal of the women's 200 m event following her top spot finish in heat two of round one at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Das was extremely fast in the race as she clocked timings of 23.42 seconds to book her ticket to the semifinal.

The second place finisher was Zambia's Rhoda Njobvu, who clocked 23.85 seconds. The third position was occupied by Uganda's Jacent Nyamahunge, who finished the race with timings of 24.07 seconds. The first three athletes of five in the heat qualified for the semifinal.

Notably, in Athletics, Tejaswin Shankar won India its first-ever medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games in its 2022 edition in Birmingham on Wednesday.

India's Shankar started with a successful jump of 2.10m in his first attempt. Shankar took a smooth jump as he cleared the 2.15m hurdle with complete ease on his first attempt.

Shankar executed the 2.19m jump in an emphatic fashion. Throughout the game, Shankar did not find any difficulty getting over the bar once again with a 2.22m jump on his first attempt itself. However, the Indian high jumper failed to get over the bar on his first attempt in the 2.25m hurdle and in his second attempt too. He decided to give 2.25m third attempt a miss and went straight for 2.28m but failed to clear it.

With the failed attempts he had to settle for the bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022.

