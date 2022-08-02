Breaking News
CWG 2022: India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event

Updated on: 02 August,2022 06:51 PM IST  |  Birmingham
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final

CWG 2022: India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event

Pic courtesy/PTI


The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final. It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena. The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.

