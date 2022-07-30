Breaking News
Rare case where ED's 'credible' witness is life convict: Nawab Malik's lawyer
Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Aarey metro rail carshed protest: Two FIRs lodged against 19 persons
Mumbai logs 281 Covid-19 cases, one death
Thane: Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CWG 2022 Indias Schedule for Day 2 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

CWG 2022: India's Schedule for Day 2 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Updated on: 30 July,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Day 2 includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming

CWG 2022: India's Schedule for Day 2 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Mirabai Chanu. Pic/AP, PTI


After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.

The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan. In Badminton there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. 

The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring. 


In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.

*Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj shines!

ATHLETICS 

India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM. 

PARA-SWIMMING 

India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM 
SWIMMING 

* 100m backstroke semifinal--Srihari Natraj (1:14 am) 

* 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm) 

GYMNASTICS 
* Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta (9:00 Pm) 

BADMINTON 

* Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm) 

* Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm) 

BOXING 

* Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm) 

CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM) 

* Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul 

* Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi 

* Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar 

Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM) 

HOCKEY 

* Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM) 

WEIGHTLIFTING 

* Mens 55 Kg--Sanket Mahadev Sargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM) 

* Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM) 

* Women's 49 Kg--Saikhom MirabaiiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM) 

TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM) 

* Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana 

* Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM) 

* Mens singles round of 32--Ramit Tandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) 

* Womens singles round of 32--Joshana Chinappa Vs Tbd 

* Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) 

* Mens singles round of 32--Saurav Ghosal Vs Tbd 

LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM) 

* Men's triple--India vs Malta 

* Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales) 

* Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island 

* Women's four--India Vs Canada

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Commonwealth Games sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK