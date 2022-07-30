CWG 2022: India's Schedule for Day 2 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Day 2 includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming

Mirabai Chanu. Pic/AP, PTI

After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.

The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan. In Badminton there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia.

The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring.

In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.

*Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.

ATHLETICS

India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM.

PARA-SWIMMING

India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM

SWIMMING

* 100m backstroke semifinal--Srihari Natraj (1:14 am)

* 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)

GYMNASTICS

* Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta (9:00 Pm)

BADMINTON

* Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)

* Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm)

BOXING

* Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm)

CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM)

* Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul

* Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi

* Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar

Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)

HOCKEY

* Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)

WEIGHTLIFTING

* Mens 55 Kg--Sanket Mahadev Sargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)

* Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)

* Women's 49 Kg--Saikhom MirabaiiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM)

TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM)

* Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana

* Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM)

* Mens singles round of 32--Ramit Tandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)

* Womens singles round of 32--Joshana Chinappa Vs Tbd

* Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia)

* Mens singles round of 32--Saurav Ghosal Vs Tbd

LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM)

* Men's triple--India vs Malta

* Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales)

* Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island

* Women's four--India Vs Canada

