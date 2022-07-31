CWG 2022: Men’s hockey team eye positive start against lowly Ghana

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI

The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India clinched a historic bronze after 41 years, has ignited hopes from the Manpreet Singh-led side to stop the Australian juggernaut

Manpreet Singh. Pic/AFP


In search of an elusive Commonwealth Games gold, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to start its campaign on a rousing note against lowly Ghana in its opening Pool B match here on Sunday.

The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India clinched a historic bronze after 41 years, has ignited hopes from the Manpreet Singh-led side to stop the Australian juggernaut. Having missed out on a podium finish in the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast, India would be hungry for success here. 

