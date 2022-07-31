CWG 2022: Men’s hockey team eye positive start against lowly Ghana

The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India clinched a historic bronze after 41 years, has ignited hopes from the Manpreet Singh-led side to stop the Australian juggernaut

Manpreet Singh. Pic/AFP

In search of an elusive Commonwealth Games gold, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to start its campaign on a rousing note against lowly Ghana in its opening Pool B match here on Sunday.

The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India clinched a historic bronze after 41 years, has ignited hopes from the Manpreet Singh-led side to stop the Australian juggernaut. Having missed out on a podium finish in the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast, India would be hungry for success here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever