Sudhir wins gold in para powerlifting men's heavyweight event in CWG

Updated on: 05 August,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

India's Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Twitter


India's Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG. Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points.

Sudhir had won a bronze in men's upto 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea in June. Sudhir, who had started powerlifting in 2013 in Sonipat, has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which was postponed to next year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


