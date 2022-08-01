CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinches gold medal in men's 73kg final

In his first attempt at the Snatch category, Achinta Sheuli made a great start and successfully lifted 137kg

India's Achinta Sheuli with the gold medal after winning the men's 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Photo/PTI

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313kg in the men's 73kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

With this, he won the country its sixth medal at CWG 2022 and its third gold medal at the event.

In his first attempt at the Snatch category, Achinta Sheuli made a great start and successfully lifted 137kg. Without breaking, a sweat Achinta lifted 140kg in the second attempt of the category. In the third and final attempt, he successfully lifted 143kg.



It is three out of three for Achinta, as he lifted 143kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games Record.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Achinta exhibited a stunning display of power as he lifted 166kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt of the category, he decided to lift 170 kg but failed. In the third and last attempt of the C&J category, he lifted 170kg with ease.

With a successful lift of 170kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta Sheuli finished with a total of 313kg (143kg + 170kg).

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli ended up adding the sixth medal to India's tally by capturing a gold medal.

