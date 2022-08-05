CWG 2022 Wrestling: Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik make it to semifinal

Malik was in her dominant form in this match which lasted for one minute and four seconds. She crushed her Australian opponent as she took a 6-0 lead by pinning and rolling the Australian out of the ring

Anshu Malik grapples Symeonic of Australia during Women Freestyle 57 kg Wrestling event at Commonwealth Games 2022. Pic/ PTI

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik started her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win as she defeated Irene Symeonidis of Australia in her Women's Freestyle 57 kg category match to enter the semi-finals on Friday.

Malik was in her dominant form in this match which lasted for one minute and four seconds. She crushed her Australian opponent as she took a 6-0 lead by pinning and rolling the Australian out of the ring.

Also Read: CWG 2022 Wrestling: Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Mohit Grewal through to semis

Technical skill-wise, Malik was just too good for Symeonidis and this factor helped her win.

Later, Sakshi Malik defeated Kelsey Barnes of England by 10-0 via technical skill-wise in the Women's Freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals. While Indian grappler Divya Kakran suffered a defeat against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria by 0-11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever