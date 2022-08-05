Breaking News
CWG 2022 Wrestling: Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik make it to semifinal

Updated on: 05 August,2022 08:44 PM IST  |  Birmingham
Malik was in her dominant form in this match which lasted for one minute and four seconds. She crushed her Australian opponent as she took a 6-0 lead by pinning and rolling the Australian out of the ring

Anshu Malik grapples Symeonic of Australia during Women Freestyle 57 kg Wrestling event at Commonwealth Games 2022. Pic/ PTI


Indian wrestler Anshu Malik started her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win as she defeated Irene Symeonidis of Australia in her Women's Freestyle 57 kg category match to enter the semi-finals on Friday.

Malik was in her dominant form in this match which lasted for one minute and four seconds. She crushed her Australian opponent as she took a 6-0 lead by pinning and rolling the Australian out of the ring.

Technical skill-wise, Malik was just too good for Symeonidis and this factor helped her win. 

Later, Sakshi Malik defeated Kelsey Barnes of England by 10-0 via technical skill-wise in the Women's Freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals. While Indian grappler Divya Kakran suffered a defeat against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria by 0-11.

