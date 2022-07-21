CWG-bound Dhanalakshmi and Aishwarya Babu fail dope test

Both the athletes, who were named in the initial 37-member Indian team for the upcoming July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games, have been handed provisional suspensions

Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter S Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu were on Wednesday dropped from the Indian team after returning two positive tests each for banned drugs as dope shame struck Indian athletics, days ahead of the multi-sport event.



Both the athletes, who were named in the initial 37-member Indian team for the upcoming July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games, have been handed provisional suspensions.

The Athletics Federation of India had initially named five athletes—Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, N S Simi and Jilna—along with Dhanalakshmi in the women’s 4x100m relay team.

