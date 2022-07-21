Breaking News
Vasai landslide aftermath: Chawl builder mafia causing loss to state treasury
Mumbai: Moral policing silly season is back on campus
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CWG bound Dhanalakshmi and Aishwarya Babu fail dope test

CWG-bound Dhanalakshmi and Aishwarya Babu fail dope test

Updated on: 21 July,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Both the athletes, who were named in the initial 37-member Indian team for the upcoming July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games, have been handed provisional suspensions

CWG-bound Dhanalakshmi and Aishwarya Babu fail dope test

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter S Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu were on Wednesday dropped from the Indian team after returning two positive tests each for banned drugs as dope shame struck Indian athletics, days ahead of the multi-sport event.

Also Read: Lakshya Sen keen to impress at Commonwealth Games

Both the athletes, who were named in the initial 37-member Indian team for the upcoming July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games, have been handed provisional suspensions.

The Athletics Federation of India had initially named five athletes—Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, N S Simi and Jilna—along with Dhanalakshmi in the women’s 4x100m relay team.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

athletics sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK