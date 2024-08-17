Dash for FD Wadia Trophy (Gr 3)

Jockey Yash Narredu astride Dash, however, will have to be wary of the Dallas Todywalla-trained Field Of Dreams (Akshay Kumar up), who recently posted a fluent victory over seven furlongs, and is unlikely to go down without a fight

The Malesh Narredu-trained Dash who got into all sorts of traffic problems when racing as a hot favourite on the opening day of the season, is expected to make amends in the FD Wadia Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card. Jockey Yash Narredu astride Dash, however, will have to be wary of the Dallas Todywalla-trained Field Of Dreams (Akshay Kumar up), who recently posted a fluent victory over seven furlongs, and is unlikely to go down without a fight.

First race at 1 pm.

Selections:

Golden Edition Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Goldiva 1, Nobility 2, Zacapa 3.

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Flashing Famous 1, Etoile 2, Dufy 3.

Truefitt & Hill Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Aperol 1, Kariena 2, Star Gallery 3.

Panelservice247 Play & Win Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Esconido 1, Trigger 2, Flashman 3.

FD Wadia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1400m)

Dash 1, Field Of Dreams 2, Redefined 3.

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Ariyana Star 1, Attained 2, Supreme Spirit 3.

Waves of Glory Plate (Class III; 1000m)

Dream Seller 1, Soup And Sandwich 2, Il Vivo 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upset: Champagne Smile (2-3), Creative Girl (4-5) & Serrano (6-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races