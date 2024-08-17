Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dash for FD Wadia Trophy Gr 3

Dash for FD Wadia Trophy (Gr 3)

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Jockey Yash Narredu astride Dash, however, will have to be wary of the Dallas Todywalla-trained Field Of Dreams (Akshay Kumar up), who recently posted a fluent victory over seven furlongs, and is unlikely to go down without a fight

Dash for FD Wadia Trophy (Gr 3)

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Dash for FD Wadia Trophy (Gr 3)
x
00:00

The Malesh Narredu-trained Dash who got into all sorts of traffic problems when racing as a hot favourite on the opening day of the season, is expected to make amends in the FD Wadia Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card. Jockey Yash Narredu astride Dash, however, will have to be wary of the Dallas Todywalla-trained Field Of Dreams (Akshay Kumar up), who recently posted a fluent victory over seven furlongs, and is unlikely to go down without a fight. 


First race at 1 pm.



Selections:


Golden Edition Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Goldiva 1, Nobility 2, Zacapa 3.

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Flashing Famous 1, Etoile 2, Dufy 3.

Truefitt & Hill Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Aperol 1, Kariena 2, Star Gallery 3.

Panelservice247 Play & Win Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Esconido 1, Trigger 2, Flashman 3.

Also Read: Jendayi fancied for Mysore Race Club Trophy

FD Wadia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1400m)
Dash 1, Field Of Dreams 2, Redefined 3.             

Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Ariyana Star 1, Attained 2, Supreme Spirit 3.

Waves of Glory Plate (Class III; 1000m)
Dream Seller 1, Soup And Sandwich 2, Il Vivo 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upset: Champagne Smile (2-3), Creative Girl (4-5) & Serrano (6-4)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news royal western india turf club

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK