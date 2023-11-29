Breaking News
Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes
Mumbai: On Day 2, BMC takes action against 161 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards
Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on December 1
Maharashtra govt to give aid up to 3 hectares for crop losses due to unseasonal rains: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Daughter Jaz hails dad Agassis moves as he trains for Pickleball Slam 2

Daughter Jaz hails dad Agassi’s moves as he trains for Pickleball Slam 2

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The winning team will get USD1 million (approx. Rs 8.3 crore) in prize money.

Daughter Jaz hails dad Agassi’s moves as he trains for Pickleball Slam 2

Jaz Elle

Listen to this article
Daughter Jaz hails dad Agassi’s moves as he trains for Pickleball Slam 2
x
00:00

Tennis great Andre Agassi, 53, and Steffi Graf’s daughter, Jaz Elle, 20, is impressed with her father, who is training for the Pickleball Slam 2 to be held next year.


Also Read: Will BCCI be able to convince Rohit Sharma to lead in T20Is?



Agassi and Graf will compete against the pair of Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The winning team will get USD1 million (approx. R8.3 crore) in prize money.

Recently, eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi posted a video of him trying to hone his pickleball skills and captioned it: “Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work @THEPICKLEBALLSLAM 2.” Reacting to the post, Jaz (above) took to Instagram stories and wrote: “Look at the movement.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news International Sports News Update tennis news Sports Update sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK