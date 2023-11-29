Daughter Jaz hails dad Agassi’s moves as he trains for Pickleball Slam 2

The winning team will get USD1 million (approx. Rs 8.3 crore) in prize money.

Tennis great Andre Agassi, 53, and Steffi Graf’s daughter, Jaz Elle, 20, is impressed with her father, who is training for the Pickleball Slam 2 to be held next year.

Agassi and Graf will compete against the pair of Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The winning team will get USD1 million (approx. R8.3 crore) in prize money.

Recently, eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi posted a video of him trying to hone his pickleball skills and captioned it: “Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work @THEPICKLEBALLSLAM 2.” Reacting to the post, Jaz (above) took to Instagram stories and wrote: “Look at the movement.”