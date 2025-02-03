N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli delivered the goods, dispatching Hod’abalo Isak Padio and M’lapa Tingou Akomlo 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles rubber, ensuring India’s triumph

N Sriram Balaji (left) and Rithvik Bolipalli after their win. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Davis Cup: India crush Togo 4-0 x 00:00

Hosts India, backed by a passionate crowd and a superior lineup, beat Togo 4-0 to secure a place in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs at the DLTA Complex on Sunday. With the tie decided in India’s favour, the final match was not played.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having taken a commanding 2-0 lead on the opening day—thanks to emphatic victories by Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the singles matches—India needed just one more win to seal their spot in World Group I, set to take place in September 2025.

N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli delivered the goods, dispatching Hod’abalo Isak Padio and M’lapa Tingou Akomlo 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles rubber, ensuring India’s triumph.

Karan Singh then cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Padio to complete the demolition job.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever