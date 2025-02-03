Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Davis Cup India crush Togo 4 0

Davis Cup: India crush Togo 4-0

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli delivered the goods, dispatching Hod’abalo Isak Padio and M’lapa Tingou Akomlo 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles rubber, ensuring India’s triumph

Davis Cup: India crush Togo 4-0

N Sriram Balaji (left) and Rithvik Bolipalli after their win. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Davis Cup: India crush Togo 4-0
x
00:00

Hosts India, backed by a passionate crowd and a superior lineup, beat Togo 4-0 to secure a place in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs at the DLTA Complex on Sunday. With the tie decided in India’s favour, the final match was not played.


Having taken a commanding 2-0 lead on the opening day—thanks to emphatic victories by Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the singles matches—India needed just one more win to seal their spot in World Group I, set to take place in September 2025.


N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli delivered the goods, dispatching Hod’abalo Isak Padio and M’lapa Tingou Akomlo 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles rubber, ensuring India’s triumph.


Karan Singh then cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Padio to complete the demolition job.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

davis cup tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK