Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal sustains back injury, pulls out of tie vs Sweden

Sumit Nagal
India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal on Monday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden due to a back injury.
Nagal recently lost his first round singles contest to Tallon Griekspoor at the US Open.
The indoor hard-court contest in Stockholm will be on September 14-15.
Reserve player Aryan Shah has been drafted into the main team after Nagal’s withdrawal while Manas Dhamne is now on standby.
