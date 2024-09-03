Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal sustains back injury, pulls out of tie vs Sweden

Nagal recently lost his first round singles contest to Tallon Griekspoor at the US Open.

Sumit Nagal

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal on Monday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden due to a back injury.

The indoor hard-court contest in Stockholm will be on September 14-15.

Reserve player Aryan Shah has been drafted into the main team after Nagal’s withdrawal while Manas Dhamne is now on standby.

