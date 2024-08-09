After entering the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, the tie was scheduled to be played against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, but Vinesh Phogat was disqualified due to being overweight by 100 grams. After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic)

Following the disqualification from the finals of women's 50 kg wrestling, the decision to award a silver medal to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be taken before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The disqualification also led Vinesh Phogat to announce her retirement from the sport. She sealed the final berth by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez by 5-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a statement, Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said, "An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision)."

"The applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the challenged decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW (United World Wrestling) would have had to be heard fast. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the challenged decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," the statement added.

CAS said that the matter has been referred to Dr Annabelle Bennett, sitting as a sole arbitrator, who will be holding a hearing with all concerned parties.

"The sole arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games," the statement concluded.

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

In an emotional post on X, Vinesh Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

Wrestling Federation of India President, Sanjay Singh, responded by urging Phogat to reconsider her decision.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that Phogat's announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India.

He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.

(With ANI Inputs)