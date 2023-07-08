Defending champion Rybakina advances to Wimbledon Round 3

The 11th game had already featured 11 deuces when Cornet slipped and fell heavily to the turf, grabbing her right hip in agony

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand against Alize Cornet. Pic/Getty Images

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina outlasted injured French veteran Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) on Thursday to reach the third round despite an error-strewn display.

The Kazakh third seed broke Cornet at her first opportunity in the Centre Court clash and repeated the feat to win the set. But the second set was a much tighter affair, with neither player able to break.

The 11th game had already featured 11 deuces when Cornet slipped and fell heavily to the turf, grabbing her right hip in agony.

She broke down in tears before receiving medical treatment on the side of the court, including fresh strapping to her right leg. Incredibly Cornet, 33, returned to the court.

Rybakina eventually held serve to lead 6-5 in a game lasting 27 minutes, including the medical timeout.

Other key results

Men's singles

>> Alexander Zverev bt Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

>> Daniil Medvedev bt Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Women’s singles

>> Petra Kvitova bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2

>> Ekaterina Alexandrova bt Madison Brengle 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)

