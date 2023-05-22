Italian Open: After Rome, Elena Rybakina eyes success at Roland Garros

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina captured her second WTA 1000 title of the season at Foro Italico when Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired with a thigh injury which she had been carrying all week.

Italian Open winner Elena Rybakina. Pic/Getty Images

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on Saturday and promptly turned her attention to Roland Garros and the pursuit of a second career Grand Slam title.

Rybakina hugged her friend and rival at the net as the tearful loser explained how the physical problem had finally caught up with her. World No. 6 Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, was leading 6-4, 1-0 when Kalinina called it quits shortly after midnight in a final long-delayed by rain.

Rybakina, 23, became the first woman to capture two WTA 1000 titles this season, having already won the prestigious Indian Wells hard court tournament in March. She was also runner-up at the Australian Open and in Miami and now she is eyeing up the French Open.

“Hopefully I can go far at the French Open,” she said. “I have good memories playing there. “Now that I’ve got more matches on clay,it’s a bit easier and [gives] a bit more confidence definitely. It’s always important to be healthy, be ready physically, then hopefully I can go far there.”

