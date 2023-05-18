Rune defeated the Serb to win the Masters 1000 at Paris Bercy last November.

Novak Djokovic during his quarter-finals in Rome yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rune stuns Djokovic in Italian Open quarters x 00:00

World No. 7 Holger Rune beat a frustrated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Wednesday, sending the top seed spinning out in a dramatic rain-interrupted quarter-final at the Italian Open.

Holger Rune

Six-time champion Djokovic was carrying an unspecified injury into the match as he lost for a second time to the rising 20-year-old Dane. Rune defeated the Serb to win the Masters 1000 at Paris Bercy last November.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18

The latest contest between the pair was marred by spats with the chair umpire by both players—Djokovic on a time warning and Rune over a second-set line call. Play was halted for just over an hour by rain.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever