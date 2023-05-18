Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rune stuns Djokovic in Italian Open quarters

Rune stuns Djokovic in Italian Open quarters

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

Rune defeated the Serb to win the Masters 1000 at Paris Bercy last November. 

Rune stuns Djokovic in Italian Open quarters

Novak Djokovic during his quarter-finals in Rome yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rune stuns Djokovic in Italian Open quarters
x
00:00

World No. 7 Holger Rune beat a frustrated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Wednesday, sending the top seed spinning out in a dramatic rain-interrupted quarter-final at the Italian Open.


Holger RuneHolger Rune



Six-time champion Djokovic was carrying an unspecified injury into the match as he lost for a second time to the rising 20-year-old Dane. Rune defeated the Serb to win the Masters 1000 at Paris Bercy last November. 


Also Read: Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18

The latest contest between the pair was marred by spats with the chair umpire by both players—Djokovic on a time warning and Rune over a second-set line call. Play was halted for just over an hour by rain.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

novak djokovic sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK