The Serb has reached the Last 8 in each of his previous 16 appearances in the Italian capital and he did again, getting past Norrie on Centre Court to set up a clash with Holger Rune

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Cameron Norrie. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Novak Djokovic sends Cameron Norrie packing to reach quarters x 00:00

Novak Djokovic eased into the Italian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday after breezing past Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4. There was tension, though, with the Briton after the top seed was hit by a smash.

The Serb has reached the Last 8 in each of his previous 16 appearances in the Italian capital and he did again, getting past Norrie on Centre Court to set up a clash with Holger Rune.

It will be a rematch of last year’s Paris Masters final, when the young Dane won his first Masters 1000 title by beating Djokovic in a thrilling match.

“Even though he’s really young, I know his game quite well. He’s been on the tour now for the last few years, playing some great tennis, particularly in the lastsix to eight months,” said Djokovic.

“He’s in very good form and I look forward to a challenge. I think it’s going to be a very physical match,” he added.

Also Read: Italian Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie to reach quarterfinals for 17th straight year

Djokovic is gunning for a seventh title on clay in Rome and his chances have been made a little bit easier by the shock elimination of Carlos Alcaraz on Monday. Alcaraz, who won consecutive tournaments at Barcelona and Madrid, will take the World No. 1 spot from Djokovic on May 22, but it is the 22-time Grand Slam champion who could go into Roland Garros with yet another title under his belt.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in a third-round match which was suspended on Monday due to the rain. In the women’s section, Iga Swiatek will bid to continue her blistering start to the tournament when she faces Donna Vekic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever