Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Difficult moment to face my idol Alcaraz on semi final vs Nadal

Updated on: 18 October,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AFP |

Top

On Thursday, however, the 38-year-old will take on Alcaraz for a place in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz admitted Wednesday it will be a “difficult moment” facing “idol” Rafael Nadal when the Spanish superstars clash for the final time. Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, announced last week that he will retire from tennis after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.


On Thursday, however, the 38-year-old will take on Alcaraz for a place in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh. “Since I started to play tennis, I’m watching his matches. I look up to him and I grew up watching him. He was my idol, he is still my idol,” Alcaraz said on court after defeating Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 to set-up an emotional meeting with Nadal. 


“A really important person for my life, for my career and he was one of the reasons that I wanted to become a professional tennis player. Knowing he is going to retire is pretty tough for everyone, for me.” Alcaraz added: “I will try to enjoy sharing the court with him once again, but it is difficult for everyone.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

