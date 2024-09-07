Dilip Gavit qualifies for men’s 400m final

Gavit got an automatic qualification with his season-best time of 49.54s

Dilip Gavit secured a spot in the men’s 400m T47 final after finishing third in his heat on Friday.

Gavit got an automatic qualification with his season-best time of 49.54s.

