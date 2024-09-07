Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dilip Gavit qualifies for mens 400m final

Dilip Gavit qualifies for men’s 400m final

Updated on: 07 September,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

Gavit got an automatic qualification with his season-best time of 49.54s

Dilip Gavit qualifies for men’s 400m final

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Dilip Gavit qualifies for men’s 400m final
x
00:00

Dilip Gavit secured a spot in the men’s 400m T47 final after finishing third in his heat on Friday.


Also Read: Closing ceremony: Harvinder, Preethi appointed flag-bearers



Gavit got an automatic qualification with his season-best time of 49.54s.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paralympics Paris Paralympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK