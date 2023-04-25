Divecha-Daga roar into doubles final

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational images. Pic/iStock

Bombay Gymkhana’s pair of Naheed Divecha and Shailesh outplayed Dilip Sukhatankar (Vanita Samaj) and Satinder Malhotra (Balkanji Bari) 21-9, 21-9 to enter the doubles final of the 29th Badminton 45 G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.


In the final, Divecha and Daga will take on Bibash Chatterjee (Catholic Gym) and Yogesh Sanghvi (Jolly Gym) who accounted for Bombay Gym’s Gautam Ashra and Naval Kumar 22020, 21-14.



Cricket Club of India and MCF saw both its teams enter the semis of the team championships, along with Bombay Gym A, NSCI, Chembur Gym and Andheri SC.

While CCI A got the better of Catholic Gym 2-1, CCI B defeated MCA C 2-0.

