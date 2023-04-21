GD Birla badminton at Bombay Gym

Events will be held in different age groups for men’s singles, men’s doubles, combination doubles, men’s combination, women’s combination and professional doubles.

The 29th GD Birla Masters inter-club badminton tournament, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana and Badminton 45, and managed by Badminton Gurukul, gets underway at the Bombay Gymkhana today.

Events will be held in different age groups for men’s singles, men’s doubles, combination doubles, men’s combination, women’s combination and professional doubles.

“We have surpassed last year’s entries with 33 teams and over 400 participants this year,” said Supriya Devgun, Founder and MD, Badminton Gurukul.

