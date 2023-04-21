Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > GD Birla badminton at Bombay Gym

GD Birla badminton at Bombay Gym

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Events will be held in different age groups for men’s singles, men’s doubles, combination doubles, men’s combination, women’s combination and professional doubles.

GD Birla badminton at Bombay Gym

Representation pic

Listen to this article
GD Birla badminton at Bombay Gym
x
00:00

The 29th GD Birla Masters inter-club badminton tournament, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana and Badminton 45, and managed by Badminton Gurukul, gets underway  at the Bombay Gymkhana today.


Events will be held in different age groups for men’s singles, men’s doubles, combination doubles, men’s combination, women’s combination and professional doubles.



Also Read: Indian badminton in dire straits now after a glorious 2022


“We have surpassed last year’s entries with 33 teams and over 400 participants this year,” said Supriya Devgun, Founder and MD, Badminton Gurukul.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news badminton bombay gymkhana

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK