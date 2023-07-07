What's Novak Djokovic’s special court romance like?

After 350th Grand Slam win, defending champ Novak says his connection with SW19 Centre Court is extraordinary

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Jordan Thompson at Centre Court on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic became only the third player in history to win 350 Grand Slam singles matches after seeing off the challenge of Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The defending champion beat his unseeded Australian opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 to reach the third round, where he will meet Stan Wawrinka, who beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (365), both of whom retired last year, are the only players with more Grand Slam singles wins than Djokovic.

Preserves record

Djokovic, bidding for a record equalling eighth Wimbledon and 24th Grand Slam title, also preserved his 10-year undefeated record on Centre Court. “We have a very romantic and special relationship, this court and I,” said Djokovic.

Wawrinka wary

Wawrinka, who set up a Wimbledon third-round clash with seven-time champion Djokovic on Thursday, said he’s hoping to “not get killed” by a rival he first faced 17 years ago. It will be his first time in the third round here since 2015, when he went on to make the quarter-finals. Wawrinka, now ranked at 88 after a lengthy battle with injuries, has only beaten Djokovic six times in 26 meetings.

