Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic downs Jordan Thompson for 350th Grand Slam win

Updated on: 06 July,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  Wimbledon
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday achieved a milestone on his way to a straight-set victory at Wimbledon 2023 by defeating Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5

Novak Djokovic (Pic: AFP)

Reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday achieved a milestone on his way to a straight-set victory at Wimbledon 2023 by defeating Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5. In the process, Djokovic became only the third player in history to win 350 Grand Slam singles matches. Roger Federer (369) has the most wins in Grand Slam matches followed by American Serena Williams (365).





"I don't really know if I wanted to meet him this early in the tournament, but congratulations to him for a great performance today," Djokovic said after the match as per atptour.com.

"He was a bit unlucky in the second set, he had some chances, but he played a great match. He deserves a big round of applause for sure," he added.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic ‘hungry’ for more Grand Slam glory

Thompson gave strong competition to Djokovic, he put the second seed under pressure and did not allow him to settle down. However, Djokovic was excellent on serve to clinch the second-round match in two hours, 27 minutes.

Thompson surrendered after a double fault in the second-set tie-break, and a series of dipping returns at the feet of a charging Thompson helped Djokovic to win the final set.

Djokovic will next face the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

(With agency inputs)

