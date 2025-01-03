Djokovic eases past Monfils to enter quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP |

Top

The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6, 2-6 to Australians Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes. Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne

Djokovic after his win

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were in ominous form ahead of the Australian Open, (starting on January 12) as both powered into the Brisbane International quarter-finals on Thursday. 


Djokovic cruised past fellow veteran Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3 in 72 minutes. Djokovic and Monfils played an entertaining match, but the 37-year-old Serb was always in control as he notched his 20th straight win over the Frenchman. Former world number one Djokovic plays giant American Reilly Opelka in the last eight. In the women’s draw, World No. 1 Sabalenka — who is aiming to win the Australian Open for the third time in a row — beat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. 


India’s Rithivik ousted


Meanwhile, Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli, the latest Indian to make steady progress on the ATP doubles circuit, on Thursday made a pre-quarterfinal exit here along with partner Robin Haase. The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6, 2-6 to Australians Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes. Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

