World No. 2 Djokovic, the seven-time champion at Wimbledon and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Holger Rune of Denmark on Day Eight of Wimbledon in London on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Djokovic hits back at booing fans after reaching 60th Slam quarters x 00:00

Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of “disrespect” in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at the All England Club on Monday.

World No. 2 Djokovic, the seven-time champion at Wimbledon and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Djokovic moves past Popyrin to reach Round 4

Djokovic then launched an angry outburst at a section of Centre Court fans who constantly chanted “Rune” throughout the match and which the Serb took to be booing. “To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it,” said an angry Djokovic.

“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player—in this case me—have a goooooooood night,” he added, mocking his tormentors’ exaggerated “Ruuuuune.”

When told by the TV interviewer that some fans were shouting “Rune” rather than “boo” Djokovic hit back.

“They were [booing]. They were. I am not accepting it. No, no, no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to also boo,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever