Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

World No. 2 Djokovic, the seven-time champion at Wimbledon and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Holger Rune of Denmark on Day Eight of Wimbledon in London on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Djokovic hits back at booing fans after reaching 60th Slam quarters
Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of “disrespect” in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at the All England Club on Monday.


World No. 2 Djokovic, the seven-time champion at Wimbledon and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. 


Djokovic then launched an angry outburst at a section of Centre Court fans who constantly chanted “Rune” throughout the match and which the Serb took to be booing. “To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it,” said an angry Djokovic. 

“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player—in this case me—have a goooooooood night,” he added, mocking his tormentors’ exaggerated “Ruuuuune.”

When told by the TV interviewer that some fans were shouting “Rune” rather than “boo” Djokovic hit back. 

“They were [booing]. They were. I am not accepting it. No, no, no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to also boo,” he said.

