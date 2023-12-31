Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dominic Thiem survives match and venomous snake scare Down Under

Dominic Thiem survives match and venomous snake scare Down Under

Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:04 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AP , PTI |

Top

Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans

Dominic Thiem survives match and venomous snake scare Down Under

Dominic Thiem

Listen to this article
Dominic Thiem survives match and venomous snake scare Down Under
x
00:00

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia’s most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International on Saturday. The former World No. 3 was a set down to 20-year-old Australian James McCabe in a first-round qualifying match when fans courtside spotted the snake.


Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans.


“I really love animals, especially exotic ones,” Thiem said. “But, they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation. It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.” The snake—identified as a 50-centimetre eastern brown snake and one of Australia’s most deadly reptiles—was soon safely removed allowing play to resume. But, Thiem was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points before levelling the match by winning the second set tiebreak. The 30-year-old then went on to clinch the deciding set for a 2-6. 7-6 (4), 6-4 win. 


Also Read: World No. 1 Djokovic taking it season by season Down Under

The Austrian, currently ranked No.98 after several years with a troublesome wrist injury, will face either Italian Giulio Zeppieri or another Australian, Omar Jasika, in the final qualifying round tomorrow. Thiem reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020 when he pushed champion Novak Djokovic to five sets and won the US Open later that year. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK