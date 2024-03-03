Breaking News
Don Bosco girls Scottish boys clinch U 9 honours
Don Bosco girls, Scottish boys clinch U-9 honours

Updated on: 04 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

The energetic Samara combined well her teammates and they ensured that the Don Bosco girls dominate play and secure a comfortable win

Don Bosco girls, Scottish boys clinch U-9 honours

The victorious Don Bosco International team with the U-9 trophy at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Don Bosco girls, Scottish boys clinch U-9 honours
x
00:00

Samara Muthukumar, nine, played a pivotal role in guiding Don Bosco International School (Matunga) to an 8-1 win over Vibgyor High School (Malad) in the girls U-9 final of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.


The energetic Samara combined well her teammates and they ensured that the Don Bosco girls dominate play and secure a comfortable win. 


Samara top-scored with four points having scored two baskets, while Tanya Jawkar converted two free throws and Aarna Tejookya shot a late basket to complete the winning margin.


Also Read: Messi, Suarez’s brace helps Miami beat Orlando 5-0

Bombay Scottish U-9 boys team celebrate their win over Campion at Azad Maidan on SaturdayBombay Scottish U-9 boys team celebrate their win over Campion at Azad Maidan on Saturday

Vibgyor’s solitary point was scored by Twaraa S, who converted a free throw in the second session.

Later, Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) scored an easy 6-0 win over Campion School (Cooperage) to clinch the boys U-9 title. Aayansh Anand, nine, played the lead by converting two free throws and then sunk a late basket to clinch the win.

Abir Java managed to shoot one basket to add two points to the winning total and help Scottish emerge champion.

In the girls third place match, Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) defeated Navy Children School (Colaba) 6-1. The Mahim schoolgirls produced a collective performance with Swara Sanklecha, Brisha Tagade and Lyra D’Souza all contributing a basket each to record the win. For Navy Children, the lone point was scored by Arohi Sekhawat.

The boys third place match which was a contest between Matunga schools, Don Bosco International and Don Bosco High School, ended with the former managing to snatch a narrow 5-4 win. 

Zian Shah scored four points and Vansh Makada got one point for the International school, while Viransh Ramagunda scored all four points for the losing team.

