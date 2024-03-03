Florida rivals Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and have been considered contenders for this season’s MLS Cup but they were outclassed by Miami from the outset

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the MLS football match between Orlando City and Inter Miami FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Messi, Suarez’s brace helps Miami beat Orlando 5-0 x 00:00

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Inter Miami turned on the style hammering Orlando City 5-0 in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

Florida rivals Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and have been considered contenders for this season’s MLS Cup but they were outclassed by Miami from the outset.

Suarez took just four minutes to get Miami on the scoreboard.

