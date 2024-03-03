Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messi Suarezs brace helps Miami beat Orlando 5 0
<< Back to Elections 2024

Messi, Suarez’s brace helps Miami beat Orlando 5-0

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale, Florida
AFP |

Top

Florida rivals Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and have been considered contenders for this season’s MLS Cup but they were outclassed by Miami from the outset

Messi, Suarez’s brace helps Miami beat Orlando 5-0

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the MLS football match between Orlando City and Inter Miami FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Messi, Suarez’s brace helps Miami beat Orlando 5-0
x
00:00

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Inter Miami turned on the style hammering Orlando City 5-0 in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.


Also Read: Real ‘bothered’ by Bellingham red card in 2-2 draw against Valencia


Florida rivals Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and have been considered contenders for this season’s MLS Cup but they were outclassed by Miami from the outset. 


Suarez took just four minutes to get Miami on the scoreboard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lionel messi luis suarez football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK