Real ‘bothered’ by Bellingham red card in 2-2 draw against Valencia

Madrid’s second draw in three league games leaves the 35-time Spanish champions seven points clear of second-placed Girona, who head to lowly Mallorca on Sunday

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano (in red) talks with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (second from left) in Valencia on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday his side were “bothered” after midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off after the controversial final whistle in the 2-2 La Liga draw at Valencia.

England’s Bellingham was shown a red card after protesting after referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew for time an instant before Bellingham hit what would have been a 99th minute winner at the Mestalla.

Manzano blew as Brahim Diaz whipped in his would-be assist. Madrid players, coaches and substitutes flooded the pitch to confront the referee and Bellingham earned a red card. “I think what’s just happened is unprecedented. It’s never happened to me,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We had possession of the ball and the match should have been finished when Valencia had the ball. What bothers us is the red card for Bellingham because he didn’t say anything insulting. He was frustrated of course,” said Ancelotti, adding that Bellingham had used a common English swearword when telling the referee it was a goal.



