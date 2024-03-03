Bhoria goes down fighting at 1st World Oly Boxing Qualifier

The young pugilist from Azerbaijan took full advantage of his pace and swift movements to make life difficult for Bhoria in the ring

Deepak Bhoria

India’s campaign at the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier was off to a disappointing start as World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg) went down fighting to Azerbaijan’s Huseynov Nijat on the opening day here on Sunday.

Bhoria lost via 2-3 split verdict. The first two rounds saw a tight contest as both the boxers went into attacking mode from the word go. The young pugilist from Azerbaijan took full advantage of his pace and swift movements to make life difficult for Bhoria in the ring.

Bhoria lost both the first and second rounds with an identical 2-3 scoreline.

