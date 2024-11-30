Dope case: Halep points to leniency towards No. 2 Swiatek

“I wonder why there is such a difference in treatment and judgment? I don’t find and I don’t think there can be a logical answer,” Halep said in a long message posted in Romanian on her Instagram account

Simona Halep. Pic/AFP

Romania’s Simona Halep on Friday rounded on the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for discrepencies in the treatment of World No. 2 Iga Swiatek after testing positive for a banned substance.

The ITIA announced a one-month ban on Thursday for Swiatek after the 23-year-old had tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024, when the Polish player was ranked No. 1 in the world.

Halep, now 33, returned to tennis in March this year after her own career had been on hold since October 7, 2022, the date of the start of her provisional suspension after testing positive for roxadustat at the US Open.

The winner of the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon singles titles was then caught up in a second affair, this time “irregularities” in the data of her biological passport. She was handed a four-year ban by the ITIA, but Halep successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in February.

“I wonder why there is such a difference in treatment and judgment? I don’t find and I don’t think there can be a logical answer,” Halep said in a long message posted in Romanian on her Instagram account.

