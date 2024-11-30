Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Leclerc on top for Ferrari in practice

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc demonstrated Ferrari’s potential for wrecking McLaren’s bid for a first title in 26 years when he topped the times ahead of Lando Norris in Friday’s opening practice at the Qatar Grand Prix. 


Also Read: Solid Samridh ensures draw for Parag English


The Ferrari driver clocked a best lap in 1min 21.953sec late in the session to finish 0.4 seconds clear of nearest rival Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri who are bidding to seal McLaren’s first constructors’ championship success since 1998.


Charles Leclerc formula one sports sports news Sports Update

