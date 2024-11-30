Leclerc on top for Ferrari in practice

The Ferrari driver clocked a best lap in 1min 21.953sec late in the session to finish 0.4 seconds clear of nearest rival Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri who are bidding to seal McLaren’s first constructors’ championship success since 1998

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc demonstrated Ferrari’s potential for wrecking McLaren’s bid for a first title in 26 years when he topped the times ahead of Lando Norris in Friday’s opening practice at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver clocked a best lap in 1min 21.953sec late in the session to finish 0.4 seconds clear of nearest rival Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri who are bidding to seal McLaren’s first constructors’ championship success since 1998.

