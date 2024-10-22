Breaking News
'It’s a dream win': Leclerc

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Austin
AFP

McLaren’s Norris was penalised five seconds for gaining an advantage by leaving the track to pass Red Bull’s Max. For Leclerc, it was a first victory in the US, his third of the season and the eighth of his career while for Ferrari it was a first one-two in America since 2006

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz home as Ferrari claimed a resounding one-two triumph in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix after Lando Norris was relegated to fourth, having finished third on track ahead of title rival Max Verstappen who took the third podium spot. 


McLaren’s Norris was penalised five seconds for gaining an advantage by leaving the track to pass Red Bull’s Max. For Leclerc, it was a first victory in the US, his third of the season and the eighth of his career while for Ferrari it was a first one-two in America since 2006. “It wasn’t an easy weekend up to now, I have been struggling with the car, but I had confidence in the race,” said Leclerc. “I am really happy with today, a 1-2 for the team, we couldn’t have dreamed for better.”


