Doping ban for wrestler using breast cancer drug

Baboryko tested positive at the under-23 world championships last October in Albania. He was also stripped off his silver medal

Russian wrestler Dmitry Baboryko was banned for two years on Thursday after taking a breast cancer drug that counters the effects of using steroids.

