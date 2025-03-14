Draper beats Shelton, Medvedev digs deep to reach Indian Wells SF

The 23-year-old Draper and 22-year-old Shelton were each seeking their first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal in their third quarter-final appearance

Jack Draper of Great Britain returns a shot to Ben Shelton during the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Pic/AFP

Jack Draper edged Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to reach hos first ATP 1000 semifinal in Indian Wells.

Draper took the opening set behind its only break, then battled back from 0-3 in the second set in a big-hitting battle. While both players were eager to attack throughout the match, Shelton struggled with his consistency and hit five double faults, according to ATP Stats. Two of those double faults came in his crucial service game at 5-5 in the second set, including on break point, reports ATP.

The 23-year-old Draper and 22-year-old Shelton were each seeking their first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal in their third quarter-final appearance.

Draper is through to his 10th tour-level semi-final. His two biggest semi-final showings have come in the past six months on hard courts — at the 2024 US Open and this week in Indian Wells. He could face fan favourite Carlos Alcaraz next — if the two-time defending champion can get past Francisco Cerundolo.

Elsewhere, fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev fought off an inspired comeback from the 20-year-old Frenchman to book his spot in the semifinals for a third time, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7).

Medvedev, a finalist in California in 2023 and 2024, looked in real trouble when he trailed the 20-year-old Fils 2-4 in the third set. However, Medvedev has a history of delivering at the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the year and he did so once again to earn a victory on his third match point.

Medvedev is aiming to lift his first trophy since 2023, when he clinched his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome. The fifth seed is into his 15th semi-final at this level and will try to reach his 11th final when he faces Holger Rune on Saturday.

