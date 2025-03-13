Breaking News
Indian Wells: Sabalenka reaches quarters for second time, Bencic stuns Gauff

Updated on: 13 March,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Indian Wells
IANS

Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand against Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in their fourth round match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ended the run of lucky loser Sonay Kartal on Thursday at the Indian Wells Open, moving into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. 


The top seed coasted into her 25th career quarterfinal at WTA 1000 level and this is her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of the season. Sabalenka only previously reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells in 2023, when she went all the way to the final.


The Belarusian next olay No. 24 seed Liudmila Samsonova, who toppled No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini 6-0, 6-4.


The three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka is seeking to better her all-time best result at WTA 1000 level as the World No. 1, as she also reached the quarterfinals of the China Open in 2023 when she was at the top of the rankings.

In another match, wild card Belinda Bencic reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal as a mother with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of No. 3 seed Coco Gauff in 2 hours and 20 minutes. She advanced to the last eight of Indian Wells for the second time following her 2019 semifinal run.

Former No. 4 Bencic, who gave birth to daughter Bella last April, was unranked on returning to professional action in October but has already risen to No. 58 this week after consistently excellent results this year.

Meanwhile, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys had to battle back from the brink to keep her winning streak alive and book a spot in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 seed Keys has won 15 consecutive matches after pulling off a 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 comeback over No. 19 seed Donna Vekic in a 2-hour and 18-minute thriller.

Keys will face resurgent mom Bencic in the quarterfinals.

