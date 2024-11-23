However, jockey R Ajinkya astride the four-year-old son of Phoenix Tower will have to keep an eye on Magileto who is certain to get a vigorous ride from jockey Suraj Narredu

Representation pic

Listen to this article Dream Seller for RCTC Trophy x 00:00

Dream Seller, trained by PS Chouhan, who outpaced and outclassed nearly the same set of rivals when winning the Delhi Race Trophy three weeks ago at Pune, obviously gets the first nomination to win the opening day's feature event, the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy. However, jockey R Ajinkya astride the four-year-old son of Phoenix Tower will have to keep an eye on Magileto who is certain to get a vigorous ride from jockey Suraj Narredu.

ADVERTISEMENT

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Fedora Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Sorrento Secret 1, Marlboro Man2, Prince Igor 3.

KJK Irani Plate (Class II; 1600m)

Christofle 1, Fast Pace 2, Dream Alliance 3.

Dr SR Captain Salver (Class III; 1400m)

Dash 1, Jade 2, Fontana 3.

PB Avasia Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Amadeo 1, Odysseus 2, Endurance 3.

Welcome Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Vincero 1, Divine Star 2, The General 3.

Also Read: 'Maha Laxmi' on offer at Mahalaxmi

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Dream Seller 1, Magileto 2, Snowfall 3.

MD Petit Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)

Khaleesi 1, Mirae 2, Mi Arion 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Anoushka (1-7), Eloquent (5-2) & Fidato (7-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7