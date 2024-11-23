Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dream Seller for RCTC Trophy

Dream Seller for RCTC Trophy

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

However, jockey R Ajinkya astride the four-year-old son of Phoenix Tower will have to keep an eye on Magileto who is certain to get a vigorous ride from jockey Suraj Narredu

Dream Seller for RCTC Trophy

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Dream Seller for RCTC Trophy
x
00:00

Dream Seller, trained by PS Chouhan, who outpaced and outclassed nearly the same set of rivals when winning the Delhi Race Trophy three weeks ago at Pune, obviously gets the first nomination to win the opening day's feature event, the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy. However, jockey R Ajinkya astride the four-year-old son of Phoenix Tower will have to keep an eye on Magileto who is certain to get a vigorous ride from jockey Suraj Narredu.


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:


Fedora Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Sorrento Secret 1, Marlboro Man2, Prince Igor 3.


KJK Irani Plate (Class II; 1600m)
Christofle 1, Fast Pace 2, Dream Alliance 3.

Dr SR Captain Salver (Class III; 1400m)
Dash 1, Jade 2, Fontana 3.

PB Avasia Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Amadeo 1, Odysseus 2, Endurance 3.

Welcome Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Vincero 1, Divine Star 2, The General 3.

Also Read: 'Maha Laxmi' on offer at Mahalaxmi

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Dream Seller 1, Magileto 2, Snowfall 3.

MD Petit Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Khaleesi 1, Mirae 2, Mi Arion 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Anoushka (1-7), Eloquent (5-2) & Fidato (7-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK