Dronavalli Harika: Women must perform collectively to win team medal

The 31-year old has been the backbone of the Indian women’s team at the Olympiad for the last 18 years

Mamallapuram

Star chess player Dronavalli Harika is optimistic about India’s chances but said the top-seeded women’s team will have to put up a collective effort to win medals at the 44th Chess Olympiad, beginning on Thursday.

The 31-year old has been the backbone of the Indian women’s team at the Olympiad for the last 18 years. Playing her eighth Olympiad in a row, she is in the process of setting the national record of continuous successive Olympiad appearances since she made her debut in 2004.



Also Read: Didn't think of changing my mind on not playing Olympiad: Vishy Anand

“I am optimistic about our chances but don’t want to put any pressure on ourselves. Of course, we are the top seeds on paper but at the end of the day, it matters on how we perform collectively,” Harika was quoted as saying in a release.

Harika, who is in the advanced stages of pregnancy, added: “Off the board I have tried to keep myself in the best shape possible and chess-wise have kept up my practice and played in some online chess events till last week to stay in touch,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever