It’s her fifth win over a top-10 player and second over a No. 2 — she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarters last year

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Dubai Open: Swiatek stunned in quarters x 00:00

No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek lost to a player younger than 18 for the first time on tour when she was stunned by Mirra Andreeva in the Dubai Championships quarter-finals on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andreeva, 17 won 6-3, 6-3 to become the youngest semi-finalist in Dubai’s 24-year history. It’s her fifth win over a top-10 player and second over a No. 2 — she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarters last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever