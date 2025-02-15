Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ostapenko keeps it perfect against Swiatek to reach final

Ostapenko keeps it perfect against Swiatek to reach final

Updated on: 16 February,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

Top

The Latvian Ostapenko defeated the No. 2 seed with an imperious 6-3, 6-1 victory in the semifinals, ending three-time defending champion Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak at the tournament

Ostapenko keeps it perfect against Swiatek to reach final

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko is ecstatic after beating Poland’s Iga Swiatek in Doha on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ostapenko keeps it perfect against Swiatek to reach final
x
00:00

Going into the semi-final against Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko was confident of winning the match and progressing into the final of the Qatar Open here on Friday. Ostapenko maintained her record against Swiatek, scoring her fifth successive win with a straight-sets victory. 


“I was pretty confident that I would beat her because we’ve played a lot of matches and I know how to play against her,” former French Open winner Ostapenko said in her on-court interview after the match. “I was more focused on myself and what I had to do. I’m happy with the way I’m handling my emotions this week.”


Also Read: Merino brace helps Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0


The Latvian Ostapenko defeated the No. 2 seed with an imperious 6-3, 6-1 victory in the semifinals, ending three-time defending champion Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak at the tournament.

With this win, Ostapenko advanced to her 17th career WTA Tour final, second in Doha and fourth at WTA 1000 level or above (following Doha 2016, Roland Garros 2017, and Miami 2018). Her six-year, 321-day gap since the last of those is the longest between WTA 1000 finals since the format’s inception in 2009.

The 27-year-old, who has not dropped a set yet this week, will face another unseeded player, Amanda Anisimova, for her biggest title since Roland Garros 2017. Their only previous meeting also took place in Doha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Iga Swiatek tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK