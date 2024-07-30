Breaking News
Durant scores 23 pts on return as US beat Serbia

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

It was Durant’s debut this summer after spending about a month dealing with a calf strain, one that occasionally had him worried that he’d miss the Paris Games

Kevin Durant. Pic/AFP

Kevin Durant is back. And in his debut with the US Olympic team this summer, he didn’t miss a beat at the Paris Games. Didn’t miss much of anything, in fact.


Durant—the all-time leading scorer in US men’s Olympic history—scored 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting in just under 17 minutes of action Sunday, helping the Americans roll past Serbia 110-84 in the Olympic opener for both teams. It was Durant’s debut this summer after spending about a month dealing with a calf strain, one that occasionally had him worried that he’d miss the Paris Games.



Paris Olympics 2024 national basketball association sports sports news Sports Update

