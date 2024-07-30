Durant scores 23 pts on return as US beat Serbia

It was Durant’s debut this summer after spending about a month dealing with a calf strain, one that occasionally had him worried that he’d miss the Paris Games

Kevin Durant. Pic/AFP

Kevin Durant is back. And in his debut with the US Olympic team this summer, he didn’t miss a beat at the Paris Games. Didn’t miss much of anything, in fact.

Durant—the all-time leading scorer in US men’s Olympic history—scored 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting in just under 17 minutes of action Sunday, helping the Americans roll past Serbia 110-84 in the Olympic opener for both teams. It was Durant’s debut this summer after spending about a month dealing with a calf strain, one that occasionally had him worried that he’d miss the Paris Games.

