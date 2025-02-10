Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Eagles deny Super Bowl three peat for Chiefs with 40 22 rout in final

Eagles deny Super Bowl three-peat for Chiefs with 40-22 rout in final

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  New Orleans
AP , PTI |

Top

So much for the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close

Eagles deny Super Bowl three-peat for Chiefs with 40-22 rout in final

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back as he looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Eagles deny Super Bowl three-peat for Chiefs with 40-22 rout in final
x
00:00

A ferocious Philadelphia Eagles defense tormented and frustrated Patrick Mahomes while Jalen Hurts made all the plays the offence needed.


So much for the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close.


Also Read: U-16 cricket: Antara in sizzling form


Cooper DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Josh Sweat pressured Mahomes all night and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship.

Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push to earn Super Bowl MVP honors, and Vic Fangio’s defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn’t need much from Saquon Barkley.

The game-changing running back finished with 57 yards, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for yards rushing in a season, playoffs included. Hurts threw for 221 yards.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

International Sports News sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK