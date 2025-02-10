Eagles deny Super Bowl three-peat for Chiefs with 40-22 rout in final

So much for the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back as he looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Pic/AFP

A ferocious Philadelphia Eagles defense tormented and frustrated Patrick Mahomes while Jalen Hurts made all the plays the offence needed.

So much for the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close.

Cooper DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Josh Sweat pressured Mahomes all night and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship.

Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push to earn Super Bowl MVP honors, and Vic Fangio’s defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn’t need much from Saquon Barkley.

The game-changing running back finished with 57 yards, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for yards rushing in a season, playoffs included. Hurts threw for 221 yards.

