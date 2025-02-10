U-16 cricket: Antara in sizzling form

Antara smashed 73 off just 31 balls with 13 boundaries to help National English School beat Kapol Vidyanidhi by 95 runs at Matunga Gymkhana

Antara Tawde

Antara Tawde posted the best score of the day in the Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament on Monday. Antara smashed 73 off just 31 balls with 13 boundaries to help National English School beat Kapol Vidyanidhi by 95 runs at Matunga Gymkhana.

Brief scores

National English School 144-3 in 10 overs (Antara Tawde 73, Anshu Pal 53) beat Kapol Vidyanidhi 49-7 in 10 overs by 95 runs.

Sri Ma Vidyalaya 126-2 in 10 overs (Kritika Soni 68 no, Shreeni Soni 45; Purva Patil 3-37) beat RR Education 50-7 in 10 overs (Kavya Bhagat 3-4) by 76 runs.

Yashodham HS 63-4 in 10 overs (Mrunmayi Bagal 23) lost to Chatrabhuj Narsee School 66-2 in 8.2 overs by 8 wickets.

Vasant Vihar HS Thane 94-0 in 10 overs (Reeya Bhavsar 37 no, Dekisha Angchekar 40 no) beat Omkar International School 29-4 in 10 overs by 65 runs.

Pawar Public School 22-7 in 10 overs (Tanisha Shah 3-0) lost to Oxford Public School 23-0 in 2.2 overs by 10 wickets.

NSM School 72-4 in 10 overs (Bhavani Chepuri 3-25) lost to Convent Girls HS Prabhadevi 73-0 in 4.1 overs by 10 wickets.

Ryan International 50-4 in 10 overs, lost to Sane Guruji 51-3 in 4 overs by 7 wickets.