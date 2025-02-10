Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Viraj 10 bags silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Viraj, 10, bags silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Bangkok
IANS |

Top

Competing in the Under-12 category, Viraj secured the silver medal with an impressive 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, making a mark in the international field

Viraj, 10, bags silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Viraj, 10, bags silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess
Assam’s rising chess talent, Viraj Sarawgi, a Grade 5 student at Royal Global School, Guwahati, delivered a stellar performance at the Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship, held on Sunday at Kings College, Bangkok. 


Also Read: ‘We hardly created anything at all’


Competing in the Under-12 category, Viraj secured the silver medal with an impressive 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, making a mark in the international field.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chess sports sports news Sports Update

