Viraj, 10, bags silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess

Assam’s rising chess talent, Viraj Sarawgi, a Grade 5 student at Royal Global School, Guwahati, delivered a stellar performance at the Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship, held on Sunday at Kings College, Bangkok.

Competing in the Under-12 category, Viraj secured the silver medal with an impressive 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, making a mark in the international field.

