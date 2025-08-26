Breaking News
Eala upsets No. 14 Tauson, creates history for the Philippines

Updated on: 26 August,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Emma Raducanu finally earned her first victory at the US Open since taking the 2021 title as an 18-year-old, eliminating Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2

Eala upsets No. 14 Tauson, creates history for the Philippines

Alexandra Eala. Pic/AFP

Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw match with her first-round at the US Open

Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw match with her first-round at the US Open

The 2022 US Open junior girls’ singles champion and World No. 70 Eala came back from a double break in the third set to upset No. 14 Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11), and reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.



On the Miami hard courts in the spring, the lefty — who at the time was ranked World No. 140 — sent shockwaves through the tennis stratosphere when she defeated three Grand Slam champions in a row — Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek — to earn a semi-final berth at the event.


Meanwhile, World No. 1 Sabalenka, bidding to become the first woman to claim back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams completed a hat-trick of wins in 2014, was made to work hard en route to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova.

Emma Raducanu finally earned her first victory at the US Open since taking the 2021 title as an 18-year-old, eliminating Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

