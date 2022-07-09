Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2022 08:54 PM IST  |  Wimbledon
Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career

Elena Rybakina celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy during the podium ceremony after winning the women's singles final tennis match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. Pic/AFP


Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career.




The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because The All England Club barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament because of the war in Ukraine.


Also Read: Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina look to create history

This was the first women's title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final.

Rybakina is ranked No. 23. Since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, just one woman ranked lower than Rybakina won Wimbledon " Venus Williams in 2007 at No. 31, although she previously had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career trophies at the All England Club.

Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur's mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur's 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.

