Elena Rybakina topples No 1 Swiatek to set up final with Sabalenka

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
AFP

“I didn’t expect that I was going to play that good today,” admitted Rybakina. “Hopefully I’m going to play like this on Sunday,” she added

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates her win over Poland’s Iga Swiatek. Pic/Getty Images


Elena Rybakina again proved too much for World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, denying the defending champion a return to the Indian Wells final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 semi-final victory on Friday. 


Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion who stunned top-seeded Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open on the way to the final, will now get a chance to turn the tables on Aryna Sabalenka, who beat her in Melbourne to capture a first Grand Slam title. World number two Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece. 



“I didn’t expect that I was going to play that good today,” admitted Rybakina. “Hopefully I’m going to play like this on Sunday,” she added.

