The OCA approved the inclusion of Street Fighter 6, Pokémon Unite, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, PUBG, Mobile Legends, Bang Bang, Naraka: Bladepoint, Gran Turismo 7, eFootball Series, and Puyo Puyo Champions as medal events

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Eleven Esports events for Asian Games 2026 x 00:00

India’s chances of making an impact in Esports at the 2026 Asian Games have received a boost, with the Olympic Council of Asia announcing 11 Esports titles for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OCA approved the inclusion of Street Fighter 6, Pokémon Unite, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, PUBG, Mobile Legends, Bang Bang, Naraka: Bladepoint, Gran Turismo 7, eFootball Series, and Puyo Puyo Champions as medal events.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever