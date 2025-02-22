Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Eleven Esports events for Asian Games 2026

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The OCA approved the inclusion of Street Fighter 6, Pokémon Unite, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, PUBG, Mobile Legends, Bang Bang, Naraka: Bladepoint, Gran Turismo 7, eFootball Series, and Puyo Puyo Champions as medal events

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s chances of making an impact in Esports at the 2026 Asian Games have received a boost, with the Olympic Council of Asia announcing 11 Esports titles for the event.


The OCA approved the inclusion of Street Fighter 6, Pokémon Unite, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, PUBG, Mobile Legends, Bang Bang, Naraka: Bladepoint, Gran Turismo 7, eFootball Series, and Puyo Puyo Champions as medal events.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


