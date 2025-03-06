Breaking News
Emma Raducanu reveals tearful episode with Dubai Open stalker

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Indian wells
AFP |

Top

Recounting the details of her ordeal, Raducanu said, “I saw him and I could barely breathe

Emma Raducanu reveals tearful episode with Dubai Open stalker

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu revealed her ordeal on Tuesday after being targeted by a stalker when facing Karolina Muchova at last month’s Dubai WTA 1000 tournament. 


Recounting the details of her ordeal, Raducanu said, “I saw him and I could barely breathe. I literally couldn’t see the ball through the tears,” The man was escorted away by security, subsequently given a restraining order and banned from attending WTA Tour events.


