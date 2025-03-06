Recounting the details of her ordeal, Raducanu said, “I saw him and I could barely breathe

Emma Raducanu

Listen to this article Emma Raducanu reveals tearful episode with Dubai Open stalker x 00:00

Emma Raducanu revealed her ordeal on Tuesday after being targeted by a stalker when facing Karolina Muchova at last month’s Dubai WTA 1000 tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Pragg draws with Shankland, remains joint leader in Prague

Recounting the details of her ordeal, Raducanu said, “I saw him and I could barely breathe. I literally couldn’t see the ball through the tears,” The man was escorted away by security, subsequently given a restraining order and banned from attending WTA Tour events.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever